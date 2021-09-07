Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 3371.1 million with 17.4% CAGR by 2027

The global “infectious disease point of care diagnostics market” size is projected to reach USD 3,371.1 million by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Agglutination Test, Flow-through Test, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others), By Disease (HIV, Hepatitis B Virus, Pneumonia/Streptococcus Associated Infections, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza, Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), Hepatitis C Virus, Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Tuberculosis, and Others), By End User (Hospital Bedside, Physicians Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home & Self-Testing, Nursing Homes, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 1246.5 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Point of care (PoC) testing allows faster diagnosis of diseases at the patient site itself. The drawbacks of conventional diagnostic methods including time to test, inefficiency, and non-portability can be overcome through infectious disease PoC diagnosis. Recent technological advances have opened up a massive potential for the growth of the market in the past few years. The increasing popularity of this concept is consequential to the rapid technological advances. The increasing product demand has encouraged companies to invest higher upfront capital. The sector holds a huge potential for entry-level as well as mid-sized companies across the world. Additionally, increasing research activities will also emerge in favor of market growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l’Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

Cepheid (California, U.S)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)

Other Players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021:

Covid-19 Pandemic to Create Massive Opportunities for Rapid Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic and urgency across the world. The pandemic has had a drastic impact on several economies across the globe, with SMEs being affected the most. With only large-scale companies being able to sustain the drawbacks of the pandemic in a seamless manner, it is evident that these companies will look to adopt newer strategies to recover the losses in the past few months. The use of several PoC diagnostic test kits has risen dramatically in the past few months, given the ability of the product to generate results in a time span that is lesser than 30 mins. Having said that, major attention has been given to the SARS-Cov-2 infection and other diagnostic products have been kept on hold. As a result, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought mixed fortunes for companies in the infectious disease PoC diagnostics market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Growing Penetration of Advanced PoC Diagnostics will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing adoption of advanced PoC diagnostics, especially in the United States, has contributed to the growth of the regional market. The increasing Covid-19 cases has also given the platform for companies in the infectious disease PoC diagnostics sector. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 457.2 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe held the second largest share, following North America in the global market.

Industry Developments:

June 2020 – Cepheid announced launch of Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV a four in one combination test used for the detection of detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV from a sample of single patient.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Infectious Diseases, By Key Countries New Product Launches Key Industrial Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.) Technological Advancements in Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Overview of Initiatives for Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics in Emerging Countries Pricing Analysis of Various Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies Analysis of Product Features of Key Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies

