Video Conferencing Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2028

The global video conferencing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 12.99 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Video Conferencing Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 5.77 billion in 2020. Factors such as the growing preference for remote learning and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will propel the demand for the product globally. For instance, in April 2021, Telegram, the popular messaging platform, announced the launch of a new feature that is expected to be included with the upcoming update. The group video conferencing will allow the users to make a group video call.

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Exhibited a Growth Rate of 8.1% in 2020; Increasing Adoption of Tele Video Calling Propels Growth

The lockdown implemented in 2020 led to the emergence of remote working globally. As office gatherings were prohibited to limit the spread of the virus, several companies announced work-from-home facilities for their employees. This led to the surge in the adoption of telecommunication solutions. Meetings and important business discussions were being held remotely through internet connectivity. This propelled the market to exhibit a positive growth rate of 8.1% in 2020, and it is projected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. On the basis of the conference type, the market is classified into telepresence system, integrated system, desktop system, and service-based system. Moreover, based on the deployment segment, the market is divided into the cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on application, the market is segmented into small rooms, middle rooms, large rooms, and huddle rooms.

On the basis of application, the small room segment held a global video conferencing market share of about 39.0% in 2020 and is expected to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the affordability and extensive adoption of small rooms for conferencing services worldwide.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The market in the region is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of prominent video conferencing companies in the region, such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. North America stood at USD 2.33 billion in 2020.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to showcase considerable growth. This is owing to the growing incorporation of advanced automation processes that is likely to favor the demand for video conferencing solutions across the education and research sectors between 2021 and 2028.

