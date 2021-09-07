Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market to Witness Attractive Growth Opportunities in Developed Nations Backed by Favorable Reimbursement Policies

A leading global provider of medical devices for specialist and emergency environments and hospitals, called HEINE USA LTD has recently launched Ophthalmic Lamps and Hand-held slit lamps. They have developed a workstation that is wall-mounted and can optimize the flow of work with ease, minimizes the use of ophthalmic examination chairs and is energy efficient. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the the global ophthalmic examination chairs market growth.According to Fortune Business Insights, the rise in number of ophthalmological diseases such as bacterial eye infections, viral infections, glaucoma, and others, is boosting the global market for ophthalmic examination chairs across the world.

According to the report, the global ophthalmic examination chairs market can be categorized based on application, sections, technology, end-user, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into general and specialized among which specialized chairs are currently dominating the market. They are preferred more, as compared to the general chairs because they areconvenient to use, features another instrument compatibility, and overall has a sophisticated appearance over the general chairs. This segment is likely to remain dominant in the forthcoming years as well because of the factors listed above.

The report on global ophthalmic examination chairs market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Specialized, General), By Technology (Electric, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Electro-mechanical), By Sections (2-Sections, 3-Sections, 4-Sections), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Specialty clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report studies various growth drivers and restraints impacting the ophthalmic examination chairs market in various regions with key insights from both primary and secondary sources.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases to Promote Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of eye infections and eye diseases such as chlamydial conjunctivitis, gonococcal conjunctivitis, glaucoma, cataract, low vision, dry eye, diabetic eye disease, and others is promoting the use of ophthalmic examination chairs for specialized examination procedures. It is now on the way to become a primary attribute for driving the ophthalmic examination chairs market. These chairs allow easy movement back and forth and come with several technological applications installed in them that will provide comfort to the patient on one hand and mobility ease for the doctors.

Other factors boosting the global ophthalmic examination chairs market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, mellitus, diabetes, and others. Besides this, the rise in awareness about eye disease, and increasing awareness programs about the availability of treatment procedures are anticipated to promote the ophthalmic examination chairs market growth in the forecast period.

However, certain factors such as high cost induced with the purchase of ophthalmic chairs may act as a barrier to market growth. Furthermore, the lack of adoption of advanced ophthalmic examination chairs in developing markets may also hamper the market in near future.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Remain Dominant on Account of Supportive Government Initiatives

Geographically, the global ophthalmic examination chairs market is dominated by North America on account of the rising incidence of glaucoma, eye disorders, and the advent of advanced technologies to treat such diseases in this region. In addition, reimbursement policies implemented by governments of developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. are also helping to generate lucrative opportunities for increasing the ophthalmic examination chairs market revenue during the forecast period.

Focus on Implementing Efficiency in Future Examination Chairs to Set Better Market Standards

Players are focusing on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisition, product launches, and others to develop sophisticated examination chairs for patients.

Some of the players operating in the global ophthalmic examination chairs market include:

Frastema Srl

Luneau Technology USA

S4OPTIK LLC.

DRE Medical

Heine USA LTD.

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

