Global Gastric Ulcer Treatment Market to Gain Impetus from Rise in Prevalence of Stress-induced Ulcers

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately two-thirds of the world population to be infected by H. Pylori and about 500,000 to 850,000 people in the United States suffer from gastric ulcers annually. Gastric ulcer occurs when the mucosal lining of the stomach, along with lower oesophagus, and small intestines, reduce their ability to resist the acidic digestive fluids produced. The rising rate of infection by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria is the most common cause of gastric ulcers. According to Fortune Business Insights, the increasing prevalence of infections is a major factor promoting the growth of the global gastric ulcer treatment market.A report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Gastric Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug class (Antibiotics, Antacids, H2 receptor antagonist, Anti-Histamines, Proton pump Inhibitor(PPIs)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” segments the market basis of drug class, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail, online, and hospital pharmacy. In terms of drug class, the market for gastric ulcers is divided into proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), anti-histamines, H2 receptor antagonists, antacids, and antibiotics.

Among these, the antacids and antibiotics segments are currently leading the market share because they are the first line of gastric ulcers that are caused by H. pylori bacterial infection and therefore are anticipated to continue dominating the market in the forecast period as well.The report focusses on strengths and weaknesses of the market with a competitive landscape that covers information on some players in the market. Information provided in the report is collected from trusted sources. It also provides current trends and opportunities of the market that will help market vendors gain a competitive edge on the market.

Company Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Companies to Help Generate Diagnostic Drugs for Eradicating H. Pylori

As per the report, market highlights some of the major market shareholders significantly driving the market. These companies are mentioned below:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Spread of Smoking Addiction to Aid Expansion

Change in lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and adoption of bad habits such as smoking and drinking have welcomed various diseases with open arms. Continuous smoking habit for prolonged period have led to the prevalence of stress-induced ulcers. This is anticipated to be a major factor boosting the global gastric ulcer treatment market. Besides this, rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various stomach infections and other digestive problems will also drive the market during the forecast period.

However, certain factors may pose a challenge to the global market for gastric ulcer treatment market. These include side effects of peptic ulcer drugs, changes in pricing policies of drugs, poor pipeline productivity. Nevertheless, progressive population of geriatrics, increasing number of people smoking, and irregular eating habits will create lucrative growth opportunities for the future gastric ulcer treatment market.

Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

According to the report, North America will account for the largest gastric ulcer treatment market share based on revenue, and likely to continue doing so in the forecast period. This is attributable to the high prevalence of peptic ulcer in developed nations such as the U.S. and Canada. An estimate of 4.5 million people in the U.S. are anticipated to suffer from peptic ulcer every year. Europe is considered to generate the second-largest gastric ulcer market share in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with a high CAGR because of the drastic change in lifestyle and eating habits and surge in number of people affected with H. pylori.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Manufactures continue to focus on new product launches and acquisitions to increase their customer base and broaden product portfolio. Some of the recent development made by companies are mentioned below:

2016 – Food and Drug Administration permitted the marketing of TAKECAB tablet in February by Takeda company. This tablet will help eradicate H. pylori in case of gastric ulcer infections.

2018 – The companies Daiichi Sankyo Inc., and AstraZeneca merged together to develop and launch NEXIUM in April 2018. NEXIUM is a proton pump inhibitor that will help to eradicate H. pylori for the diagnosis of gastric ulcer infections.

