Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, 2021-2027 | Current Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies Involved

The global sports medicine market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and obesity,is escalating participation in sports activities. Moreover, rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle will spur participation of children in sports activities, which in turn will contribute positively to the sports medicine market revenue. According to Stanford children’s Health statics, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S participate in organized sports. Whereas one-third of the injuries reported are sports injuries. Furthermore, innovation in new products and surgical devices will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing nations will further create new sales opportunities for the sports medicine market analysis.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”the sports medicine market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018.Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

The Sports Medicine Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Sports Medicine industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Sports Medicine market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Sports Medicine Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Sports Medicine market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

DRIVER RESTRAINTS:

Acquisition of Ivy Sports Medicine by Stryker will Enable Speedy Market Expansion

The announcement of Stryker’s Endoscopy division,a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients. The agreement between the companies will boost the sports medicine market share owing to the portfolio of the company, which includes the only FDA-approved collagen meniscus implant (CMI) on the marketa reliable and innovative all-inside repair device, as well as an inside-out meniscal suturing platform. In addition, the developing sports infrastructure, along with the growing patient pool in hospitals, will facilitate the growth of the market. According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

Rising Number of Medical Sports Centres will Accelerate Revenue in North America

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the sports medicine market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.

Major companies in the Global Sports Medicine Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Sports Medicine Industry.

Some of the Major Companies in the Sports Medicine Market Include:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Other players

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Sports Medicine Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Sports Medicine Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Sports Medicine Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Sports Medicine Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Sports Medicine Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Sports Medicine Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Sports Medicine Market?

