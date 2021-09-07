Gallium Nitride Device Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

According to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Gallium Nitride Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Opto-Semiconductor Device, Power Semiconductor Device, and RF Semiconductor Device), By Wafer Size (2-Inch Wafer, 4-Inch Wafer, and 6-Inch and Above Wafer), By Component (Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC, and Other), By Application (Light Detection & Ranging, Wireless and EV Charging, Radar and Satellite Radio Frequency, and Others), By End User (Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare, Renewables, Information and Communication Technology, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”, The global gallium nitride(GaN) device market size is set to gain impetus from the high demand for fast chargers worldwide.The study further mentions that the GaN device market size was USD 20.56 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Increasing Sales of Smartphones and Laptops to Affect Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to positively affect growth. Governments of various countries have implemented stringent lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Owing to the work from culture, nowadays people are investing more in smartphones, IoT-based devices, laptops, and chargers. These factors are expected to surge the sales of these devices throughout 2020. We are also delivering accurate research reports to help you battle this pandemic and regain business confidence.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gallium-nitride-gan-devices-market-103367

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the gallium nitride device market. They are as follows:

Cree, Inc. (The U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation. (The U.S.)

EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan)

GaN Systems (Canada)

MACOM (The U.S.)

Microsemi (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherland)

Qorvo, Inc (The U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (The U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

The Study Objectives are:

To analyze global Gallium Nitride Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gallium Nitride Device development in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market applications and key regions.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gallium Nitride Device Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles published by several magazines, and press releases of firms present in the field of aerospace and defense.

Key Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of Telecommunications Domain to Accelerate Growth

The demand for energy-efficient GaN devices is surging rapidly owing to the expansion of the telecommunications domain. Most of the internet service providers are nowadays focusing on providing lower latency with optical cable wires, ubiquitous connectivity, and network with higher capacity. Apart from that, the rising utilization of GaN devices in the 5G infrastructure is likely to propel the gallium nitride device market growth in the near future. However, the high cost associated with the maintenance and development of gallium nitride devices may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

High Demand for Wireless Devices to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America generated USD 7.38 billion in 2019 because of the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers, such as MACOM, Cree, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Microsemi, and others in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly on account of the rising demand for wireless devices in Germany, France, and the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the rising demand for gallium nitride devices from emerging nations, such as India and China would aid growth.

Opto-semiconductor Device Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Increasing Usage in Lasers

Based on device type, the opto-semiconductor device segment procured the highest gallium nitride market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in various aerospace applications, such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and pulsed lasers. Besides, they are used in optoelectronics, LEDs, lasers, photodiodes, and solar cells.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/gallium-nitride-gan-devices-market-103367

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Winning New Contracts to Intensify Competition

The global market for gallium nitride devices is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous reputed manufacturers. Most of them are focusing on achieving new contracts from significant governments, as well as private agencies to deliver their in-house products.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gallium Nitride Device Market?

Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the Gallium Nitride Device industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the Gallium Nitride Device Market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies on the Gallium Nitride Device Market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Gallium Nitride Device Market?

Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

: Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. July 2019: Transphorm announced a new contract worth USD 18.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR). It includes a Base Program that is aimed at commercializing nitrogen polar GaN.

View Related Reports:

https://www.wdfxfox34.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

https://www.wpgxfox28.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

https://lifestyle.3wzfm.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/44681051/global-space-launch-services-market-size-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-space-launch-services-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-2616-billion-at

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-gallium-nitride-gan-device-market-10471