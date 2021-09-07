Nerve Monitoring Systems Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Nerve Monitoring System is an electromyographic (EMG) monitor for intraoperative use during various surgeries, including ENT and general surgical procedures in which a nerve may be at risk due to unintentional manipulation.

The following firms are included in the Nerve Monitoring Systems Market Report:

EMS Handels

NuVasive

Medtronic

Magstim

Natus Medical

Inomed

NIHON KOHDEN

Langer Medical

Checkpoint Surgical

Bovie Medical

Stryker

Market by Type:

Nerve monitors

Nerve stimulation electrodes and probes

Accessories Market by Application:

Neurosurgery

Spine surgery

Ent surgery

Cardiovascular applications