Automotive Aluminum Market 2020-2027 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

The Global Automotive Aluminum Market is forecast to reach USD 142.15 Billion by 2027. The growing prevalence of focusing on the reduction of the vehicle weight is the principal reason behind the prodigious growth of this market. Aluminum is a lightweight metal and weighs nearly 40% lesser than steel, having a high tensile & compressive strength, making it ideal for the use in the automotive body & other structural & operational components. Aluminum’s mentionable light weight directly improves the fuel efficiency and provide nearly 16% less fuel consumption compared to the steel-made vehicles, and a body frame made of aluminum is proven to absorb a higher energy crash impact compared to a mild steel made body frame. Owing to the lighter weight of aluminum, the automakers have been able to increase the thickness of body panels and structural components without adding any extra weight to the vehicle.

Many consumers emphasize the lower operational & running expenses of a vehicle and opt for buying a vehicle with more fuel efficiency in return for some extra ownership cost. Automakers are thereby looking for the alternative procedures and extensively investing in the R&D to support the idea of higher fuel efficiency models and come up with newer technology to outperform other competitors in the industry by acquiring a more extensive consumer base. Considering these supporting advantages of aluminum, North American automakers have forecasted a doubled usage of aluminum content in average vehicles produced in the auto industry by 2025.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 global pandemic has created a tremendous slowdown in global economic growth. Like many other industries that have been majorly hit by this epidemic condition, the global automotive industry has been highly affected and observing a massive slowdown in their sales. Many global leading high selling automakers and luxury automakers have reported their record reduction in sales amid the coronavirus outbreak. The automotive aluminum market, which mostly relies on the luxury or premium vehicle range, is also projected to observe a significant slowdown in their sales. However, during the Q4 of this fiscal year, the automakers are expected to get a slight improvement in their revenue as many industries would resume their production units, and many potential customers who delayed their vehicle purchase during the pandemic situation would opt for buying their cars. Also, a mentionable rise in the potential buyers of cars will be observed as many people would avoid availing public transport and would prefer traveling through their personal vehicle as a means of an increased safety parameter.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2980

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Automotive Aluminum Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Aluminum Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for lightweight vehicle

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of fuel-efficient technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the capital expenditure for a long-time profit

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw material unavailability

4.2.3.2. High cost in deployment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence…

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-aluminum-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2020, Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, an Indian conglomerate, completed the hugely delayed acquisition procedure of Aleris Corporation, a globally leading supplier of rolled aluminum products. Earlier Novelis Inc., a world leader in aluminum rolling & recycling, announced their acquisition of Aleris. Through this acquisition of Aleris, Hindalco Industries would become the largest producer of aluminum.

The vehicle body structure & closure sub-segment is observing the fastest market growth as many automakers incorporated aluminum for making their vehicle frame & body so that they can offer better fuel efficiency and other cutting-edge technology that substantially increase the operational efficiency of the vehicle. Besides, aluminum’s high and efficient recycling and smaller lifecycle CO2 footprints are the reason many vehicle manufacturers are slowly being inclined to use aluminum for their vehicles.

Aluminum alloys tailored by suitable variations in its chemical composition & processing many requirements, such as the non-heat treatable Aluminum-Magnesium alloys incorporated in the vehicle chassis, optimized for great resistance against the intercrystalline corrosion & concurrent high strength. Even the heat treatable Aluminum-Magnesium-Silicon alloys used for extrusions, and the body sheet modified for an improved hardening response during the vehicle paint bake cycle.

Key participants include Hindalco Industries Ltd., Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa Corporation, United Company RUSAL, Autoneum Holding AG, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, UACJ Corporation, and Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, among others.

Buy this report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2980

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Aluminum market on the basis of applications, product form, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion type, vehicle size, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Body Structure & Closure

Power Train

Heat Transfer & Electrification

Brake & Steering

Others

Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cast Aluminum

Sheet Aluminum

Forged Aluminum

Extruded Aluminum

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Passenger

Commercial

Vehicle Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

ICV

EV

HEV

Vehicle Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Compact

Large

Sub-Compact

Medium

Basic

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France The U.K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Request a customization of the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2980

About us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact us:

+1-212-710-1370

Reports and data

[email protected]

Read More:

Aircraft Computers Market

Dragline Mining Shovel Market

Top 9 Trends That Will Shape the Automotive Industry In 2021

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs