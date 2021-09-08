MEA Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2027

Global MEA market Report helps industry leaders to make confident capital investment decisions, develop strategic plans, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and operate safely and sustainably. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Market Overview:

The power and energy industry includes a variety of industries such as fuel, petroleum, gas, coal, and nuclear power. It is necessary to have consistent production and consumption in this business in order to have an increase in the economy. Utilization of commodities, transportation of goods, and knowledge of running machinery in order to generate power resources are all activities carried out in this field. This industry requires candidates for transportation, research, engineering, policymakers, and economists who can forecast the industry’s future trends.

With the exception of China, the International Energy Agency’s assessment of 2020 trends and 2021 forecasts warns of lower electricity demand in all major economies accompanied by a general drop in wholesale energy prices. According to the report, coal is projected to recover. However, according to the International Energy Agency’s annual World Energy Outlook 2020 (WEO2020), which forecasts global energy demand through 2040, coal’s share of demand could fall below 20% for the first time in modern energy history, while renewables are expected to meet 90% of strong growth in global electricity demand.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size and growth rate in the prediction period 2028?

What are the major key facts for driving the evolution of the market?

Who are the key vendors in the global MEA Market?

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients?

What are the key regions for growing the businesses?

The report further offers key insights into the competitive landscape of the market to provide insights into company overview, product portfolio, expansion plans, global position, revenue contribution, and recent strategic alliances such as M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and R&D agreements to bring about developments in products and services. Key companies profiled in the report include:

3M

Dupont (Chemours)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat

MEA Market Segmentation:

In market segmentation by types of membrane assemblies, the report covers

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other

In market segmentation by applications of the membrane assemblies, the report covers the following uses

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

