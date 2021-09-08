Pickleball Equipment Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Pickleball Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

Easy-to-play rules of pickleball, similar to those of ping-pong, has attracted more individuals toward the sport, from beginners who want to learn new sports to seasoned players who crave the thrill of a competitive play. As the court of pickleball is compact, smaller than that of a tennis court, the gameplay makes participants to play in close proximity, and enables them to have proactive conversations during the play. This has made pickleball to gain popularity as a social activity, thereby fuelling participation in the sport.

In 2021, the market size of Pickleball Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pickleball Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Pickleball Equipment Market are Franklin Sports, Gamma Sports, HEAD N.V, Manta World Sports, Onix Sports (Escalade Sports), PAC Pickleball Paddles, Paddletek, Pickle-Ball Inc, Pro-Lite Sports, Selkirk Sport

The opportunities for Pickleball Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Pickleball Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Pickleball Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pickleball Balls, Pickleball Paddles, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Pickleball Equipment market is the incresing use of Pickleball Equipment in Online Channel, Offline Channel and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Pickleball Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

