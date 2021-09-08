Agricultural Chelates Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Agricultural Chelates segment witnessing high demand?

Agricultural Chelates Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Agricultural Chelates are defined as useful micronutrients applied mainly to alkaline soil. Major chelate nutrients used in agriculture sector are iron, manganese, zinc and copper etc.

The agricultural chelates market based on type is segmented into EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others. EDTA chelates accounted for the largest market share and it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to demand for agricultural crops that has led to the need for higher yield. EDTA helps in the removal of poisonous metals, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Chelates.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Agricultural Chelates Market are BASF, Akzo Nobel, Nufarm Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Protex International, Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International, Deretil Agronutritional, Shandong Iro Chelating Chemicals

The opportunities for Agricultural Chelates in recent future is the global demand for Agricultural Chelates Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Agricultural Chelates Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), EDDHA (ethylenediamine-N, N¢-bis (2-hydroxyphenylacetic acid)), DTPA (diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid), IDHA (D, L-Aspartic acid N-(1, 2-dicarboxyethyl) tetrasodium salt), Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Agricultural Chelates market is the incresing use of Agricultural Chelates in Fruits and vegetables, Oilseeds & pulses, Cereals & grainss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Agricultural Chelates market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

