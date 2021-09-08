Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Security checks for cargo shipments are traditionally carried out through physical inspection by humans or canines (threat detection dogs). However, due to increase in global air cargo traffic, there is increased need for effective security and screening systems. Adoption of new sophisticated screening techniques that are more efficient and effective in screening large volumes of cargo has increased. Also, advanced air cargo screening systems provide enhanced threat detection capabilities.

Vendors of screening systems are offering advanced technology with innovative designs, which is a factor expected to fuel demand for air cargo screening systems globally.

Narcotics detection technology segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue during the assessment period.

In 2021, the market size of Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems Market are 3DX-RAY, American Science and Engineering, L-3 Security & Detection Systems, Morpho Detection, Rapiscan Systems

Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Screening Systems for Small Parcel, Screening Systems for Break & Pallet Cargo, Screening Systems for Oversized Cargo

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems market is the incresing use of Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems in Narcotics Detection, Metal & Contra Band Detection, Explosives Detection and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

