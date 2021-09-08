Animal Model Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Animal Model market?

Animal Model Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A animal model is a non-human species that is extensively studied to understand particular biological phenomena, with the expectation that discoveries made in the organism model will provide insight into the workings of other organisms. animal models are in vivo models and are widely used to research human disease when human experimentation would be unfeasible or unethical. This strategy is made possible by the common descent of all living organisms, and the conservation of metabolic and developmental pathways and genetic material over the course of evolution.

Academic and research institutions are expected to dominate the global market of animal models, followed by pharmaceutical research.

In terms of species, rats and mice are estimated to account for about 60% of the global market by the end of 2025.

In 2021, the market size of Animal Model is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Model.

Leading key players of Animal Model Market are Charles River Laboratories International, Horizon Discovery Group, The Jackson, Trans Genic, Taconic Biosciences, Genoway, Eurofins Scientific, Crown Bioscience, Envigo CRS, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

The opportunities for Animal Model in recent future is the global demand for Animal Model Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Animal Model Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Rats, Mice, Guinea Pig, Rabbits, Monkeys, Dogs, Pigs, Cats, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Animal Model market is the incresing use of Animal Model in Academic & Research Instututions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizaitons(CROs)s and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Animal Model market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

