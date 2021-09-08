Anise Seed Extract Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Anise Seed Extract globally?

Anise Seed Extract Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Anise is an herb belongs to the Apiaceae family which has members like parsley, cumin, and funnel. Anise seed extract is known for its herbal properties and strong fragrance. Anise seed extract has a taste similar to licorice extract. The whole anise plant is fragrant and has a very strong specific flavor which is utilized in culinary. Prime chemical component present in anise is anethole responsible for its fragrance and medicine properties.

Anise seed extract is used in the number of formulations of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and beverage products. Anise seed extracts have no side effect as it is an herbal product and it contains B-complex vitamins, minerals like calcium, manganese, and zinc, antiseptic, antispasmodic, carminative, and expectorant. Anise seed also contains strong fragrance and licorice-like sweet taste which makes it suitable flavor and fragrance additive for food and beverages. Thus all these factors is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness of benefits related to anise seed extract coupled with increased industrial usage of anise is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Anise Seed Extract is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anise Seed Extract.

Leading key players of Anise Seed Extract Market are Herb Pharm, Spice Island, Aura Cacia essential oils, Frontier Natural Products, Advanced Biotech, Flavorganics

The opportunities for Anise Seed Extract in recent future is the global demand for Anise Seed Extract Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Anise Seed Extract Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Powder, liquid

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Anise Seed Extract market is the incresing use of Anise Seed Extract in Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Food and Beverage Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Anise Seed Extract market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

