Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Arachidonic acid is one of the essential acids in the Omega-6 group. The reason for it, being an essential acid, is that it is stored in the cell membranes and sends signals of adaptive changes in the events of muscle damages. The lack of natural arachidonic acid in the body requires a separate intake of it in the form of tablets, syrups, or injections.

The market is segmented based on the end use application of arachidonic acid produced such as non-human use and human use. The non-human usable acid which includes animal feed and accounts for the major share of the market and is expected to take a leap forward over the forecast period, owing to the increasing animal care awareness in the society. While the market for human usable ARA is well established in North America and Europe, on account of more number of educated citizens and increased levels of healthcare awareness. The market is expected to witness a significant growth in Asia-Pacific region owing to the continuously growing end use applications such as medicines, animal care products, bodybuilding food supplements, and steroids. South America and Middle East Africa regions are expected to constantly grow with an average rate of around 3% per annum, over the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Arachidonic Acid (ARA) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Arachidonic Acid (ARA).

Leading key players of Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Market are Qingdao Fraken International Trading Co. Ltd., Cabio Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Huatai Biopharm Inc., Baoding Faithful Industry Co.Ltd., DoubleNutra Biotech Co. Ltd., CR International (Hong Kong) Ltd., Bluebio (Yantai) Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nantong Qihai Nutraceuticals Co. Ltd., Anderson Global Group LLC.

The opportunities for Arachidonic Acid (ARA) in recent future is the global demand for Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Nutritional Food Supplements & Ingredients, Nutritional Oil & Infant Care Products, Diagnostic Devices & Cardiovascular Health Care Products

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Arachidonic Acid (ARA) market is the incresing use of Arachidonic Acid (ARA) in Non-human Use, Human Use and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Arachidonic Acid (ARA) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

