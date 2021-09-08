ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) is a computer aided radar display system used to track aircrafts by air traffic controller which uses a roman numeral automation system to correlate the various radar and human inputs in a meaningful way. This system assists air traffic personnel by displaying flight related information to terminal controller which includes aircraft identification, flight plan data and several other flight related information like altitude, speed, and aircraft position symbols, along with radar presentation.

Factors such as expansion of airports and growing trend of modernization which results into deployment of enhanced air traffic systems are expected to drive the automated radar terminal system market in the coming years. Moreover, high safety requirements in aircraft and technological advancements and growing automation in components and systems are resulting into the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

However factors such as high initial investment, high maintenance cost and lack of expertise to operate such systems are restricting the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

In 2021, the market size of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, NEC Corporation, Raytheon Company, Aeronav, Thales Group, Searidge Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Becker Avionics, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation

The opportunities for ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) in recent future is the global demand for ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

ARTS-II, ARTS-III, ARTS-III A

The major factors that Influencing the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market is the incresing use of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) in Commercial Aircrafts, Private Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

