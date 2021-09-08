Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Tubeless tires, as the name suggests, runs without a separate inner tire. Dissimilar to pneumatic tires which operate with a different inward tube, tubeless tires has persistent ribs configured into the bead of the tire. So, they are constrained by the force of inside air to seal the rims of wheel. Tubeless tire is made up of tread, spiral layers and steel belt. Tread is used to give frame support of the vehicle and better traction resulting in better transfer of breaking stress to road. Tubeless tires offer various advantages over the pneumatic tires such as fuel efficiency, less balance weight required, easy repair and better safety. Also, it is cost saving as no tube is required. Further, tubeless tires offer better heat dissipation which increases the overall life of the tire. Tubeless tires have become most attractive product in the tire industry due to its various advantages over other tires.

Tubeless tires are introduced to overcome the drawbacks of conventional tires. The rim and tire together form an airtight container to seal the air inside. Tubeless tires provide advantage of safety as the tubeless tires does not loose air instantly in case of puncture of tires, giving sufficient time to the driver to control vehicle. Tubeless tire provides various other advantages over conventional tires like better heat dissipation and better fuel efficiency. These advantages of tubeless tires are increasing the demand of these types of tires across the globe. Tubeless tires are preferred by the OEMs as compared to the aftermarket because of its high cost over traditional tires. Tubeless tires are basically of two types radial and bias. Radial tires got an advantage over bias tires in terms stiff construction, better fuel efficiency and better control over ride. Rising sales and production of automobiles are the key factors driving the growth of global tubeless tires market. In aftermarket, tubeless tires expected to witness significant growth due to increased vehicle life span. Moreover, advancement in tire industry in terms of materials such as light weight tubeless tires, using advance methodology to utilize rubber to reduce the cost of tire, is expected to drive the global automotive tubeless tire market.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Tubeless Tires is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Tubeless Tires.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automotive Tubeless Tires Market are Yokohama Tires, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Michelin, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Kumho Tyre, Alliance Tire Group

The opportunities for Automotive Tubeless Tires in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Tubeless Tires Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Radial Tubeless Tire, Bias Tubeless Tire

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Tubeless Tires market is the incresing use of Automotive Tubeless Tires in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Tubeless Tires market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

