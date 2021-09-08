Bioactive Ingredients Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Bioactive Ingredients market?

Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Bioactive ingredients refer to supplementary bio-molecules that are present in foods to adapt one or more metabolic progression for superior health. Bioactive food ingredients are typically found in multiple forms such as glycosylated, esterified, thiolyated, or hydroxylated. Bioactive food ingredients are useful for numerous metabolic activities and for beneficial effects in various diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, macular degeneration and diabetes. Bioactive ingredients are also helpful in anemia, rickets and malnutrition, which normally occur due to lack of balance diet and insufficient intake of nutritional foods.

Bioactive ingredients are bio-molecules added to food products to help in the metabolic process for improved health. They also play a significant role in filling the gap for the lack of balanced diet and insufficient intake of nutritional food. The increased awareness of health concerns among consumers is the primary driver for the growth of this market. The stringent rules and intense regulatory scrutiny for the utilization of food ingredients pose a challenge for the growth of the market. the market in the Asia-Pacific region dominates, with the highest growth rate and share. The market holds power here because of the ever-growing population and urbanization in various developing nations of the region. The market here is expected to experience a growth of 7.4% from 2013 to 2020.The four nations with the most potential in the bioactive industry are India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

In 2021, the market size of Bioactive Ingredients is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioactive Ingredients.

Leading key players of Bioactive Ingredients Market are ADM, BASF, Cargill, Royal DSM

Bioactive Ingredients Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Fiber, Vitamins, Omega-3 PUFA, Plant Extracts, Minerals, Carotenoids and Antioxidants, Probiotics

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bioactive Ingredients market is the incresing use of Bioactive Ingredients in Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages, Personal Care and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bioactive Ingredients market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

