Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is forecast to reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene-vinyl acetate is a copolymer of vinyl acetate and ethylene. The chemical is an extremely elastic and tough thermoplastic that consists of excellent clarity and gloss and with very little odor.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate has many attractive properties, including low cost, good flex-crack and puncture resistance, excellent adhesion for many polar and nonporous substrates, and good heat-sealing and hot-tack. Ethylene-vinyl acetate are used in extrusion film processes for applications, including surface protection, packaging, and greenhouse covers, as well as in photovoltaic cell encapsulation.

The growing focus of global economies to invest in clean power is expected to increase investments and drive the global ethylene vinyl acetate market in the field of solar energy. Technological advancements such as solar cell encapsulation is one major opportunity in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market report offers latest updates on the COVID-19 situation of the market, as well as the profound changes that followed the outbreak. In the COVID-19 Impact Analysis section of the report, major focus has been laid on the severe effects of the pandemic on the industry’s functioning. Moreover, market experts at Reports and Data offer research-backed insights into the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate industry and identify the key barriers to industry growth. The aim of this report is to enable businesses to optimize their growth strategies and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Leading Market Competitors: Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Celanese Corporation, Clariant AG, Sipchem, Arkema S.A., Innospec Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries NV, and Hanwha Chemical, among others.

Increasing demand for essential consumer products including soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc., growing production of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, and technological advancements in chemical and material manufacturing processes are some of the key factors driving the growth trend of the global materials & chemicals market. Rapidly surging demand for organic chemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, agriculture, and textile industries is another important parameter for market growth.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Very Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

High-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Foam

Extrusion Coating

Film

Compounding and Wire & Cable

Solar cell encapsulation

Hot melt adhesives

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Paints, Coatings, and Adhesives

Packaging and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Photovoltaic Panels

Footwear

Electronic and Electrical

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate industry and discusses the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The report closely investigates the present and historical market scenarios to help readers predict the market situation over the next seven years.

The report systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market, and, at the same time, highlights their long-term business expansion strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

