Melamine Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

The Global Melamine market is forecast to reach USD 10.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Melamine, also known as triaminotriazine, has a molecular formula of C 3 H 6 N 6 , which is an organic compound. It is a trimer of cyanamide, comprising of 1, 3, 5-triazine skeleton. Like cyanamide, this organic compound comprises of 67% nitrogen by mass. The derivate of triaminotriazine has fire retardant traits as it releases nitrogen gas when charred or burned. Melamine resins can be produced from it, by combining with formaldehyde and other agents. One of the mentionable trait of these resins are, it provides with durable thermosetting plastic that have a wide arena of application like melamine dinnerware, high pressure decorative laminates like Formica, dry erase boards and laminate flooring. Another mentionable use of this organic compound is in manufacturing melamine foam that is used in polymeric cleaning products, soundproofing material, and insulation. Thus, a wide arena of application of this compound is one of the mentionable factors spurring the growth of the market. Factors like increasing the use of melamine in high resistance concrete, the expansion of the automotive and construction industry, and rising focus on home decoration are also propelling the growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Borealis AG, BASF SE, East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC), Cornerstone Chemical Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), INEOS Group, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

The Melamine market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Melamine market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Melamine Foam

Melamine Resin

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Laminates

Thermoset Plastics

Wood Adhesives

Surface Coatings

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Building & Construction

Textile

Chemical

Automotive

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the expected revenue growth rate of the global Melamine market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Melamine Market?

What are the latest and emerging trends influencing market growth significantly?

What are the imminent risks and challenges in the Melamine industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis performed by authors of the report?

