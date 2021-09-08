Oxo-Alcohols Market,Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The global oxo-alcohols market is expected to reach USD 21.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is owing to the growing application of oxo-alcohols among the end-user industries.

Surging demand for plasticizers is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. Plasticizers are the most commonly used phthalate esters in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) applications. Plasticizers enhance compound processing characteristics, as well as make end-use products flexible. Plasticizers are water reducers that helps in reducing the over-all water-to-cement ratio in construction projects, imparting a more fluid consistency to cement without requiring the need to add water to dilution. The addition of these additives during the process of mortar mixing makes concrete to stay malleable till application without any loss in its consistency. Plasticizers are deployed mainly to enhance the workability of concrete while reducing water to cement ratio, therefore improving the strength of the concrete.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Eastman Chemical Company, Qatar Petroleum, BASF, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and PETRONAS, among others.

The Oxo-Alcohols market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Oxo-Alcohols market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

n-Butanol

iso-Butanol

2-Ethylhexanol

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Plasticizer

Acetate

Acrylates

Solvents

Glycol Ethers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Thank you for reading our report.

