Ferrous Sulfate Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Ferrous Sulfate market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ferrous sulfate is a mineral that witnesses a wide range of applications in various industries. Iron deficiency is a major public health issue across the globe, particularly among infants, women of childbearing age, and children. The applicability of this mineral in treating and preventing iron deficiency is one of the mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. In the UK, it is the gold standard of oral iron therapy. The over-the-counter (OTC) nutritional supplement of this mineral is used for treating and preventing low levels of iron in the blood. In the US, iron deficiency is considered as one of the common nutritional deficiency, which results in elevating the significance of this mineral in the healthcare sector. Thus factors like the rising importance and growing demand for dietary supplements, the continuous expansion of the water treatment industry, and easy availability and low cost of raw materials is fostering the growth of the market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:Rech Chemicals Co Ltd, Shaoyang Shenzhou Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Changsha Haolin Chemical Co Ltd, Reactivos Mineros SAC, MMC Resources Inc, Cleveland Industries Inc, Gokay Mining and Chemicals, Hong Yield Chemical Industrial Co Ltd, Zouping County Runzi Chemicals Co Ltd and Verdesian Life Sciences.

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Ferrous Sulfate market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Ferrous Sulfate market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate

Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Feed Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Iron Oxide Pigment

Body supplements

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Animal feed

Catalyst

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



