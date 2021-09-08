Rapeseed Oil Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Rapeseed Oil Market is forecast to reach USD 48.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a vegetable oil extracted from rapeseed. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monosaturated fats. It has a lower amount of saturated fats and trans-fats in comparison to other vegetable oils. The oil helps in reducing inflammations and improving metabolism. This helps in the development of infants and protecting against heart attacks and strokes.

The report includes an extensive study of manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market.

Key participants include Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borges Mediterranean Group, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Associated British Foods (Ach), Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Sunora Foods, Arla Foods AmbA, and Richardson International Limited, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The cold-pressed method involves the crushing of Rapeseed Oil seeds and forcing it out. It is a process that preserves health benefits and flavors. Its price is higher than the extracted Rapeseed Oil, as the yield of this product is lower.

The online segment held the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of online shopping is getting a boom in recent years. This is due to the increasing application of mobile devices at a rapid rate. With the growth in the busy lifestyle, people prefer to perform every possible activity in their personal smartphones.

Rapeseed Oil can be made into biodiesel through a refinery process called transesterification. The oil is combined with alcohol to remove the glycerin. Pure canola biodiesel can be blended into any proportion with petroleum diesel. The fuel can be used in diesel engines.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The region’s growth is due to the presence of popular players, and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits will propel the demand for the growth of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Rapeseed Oil market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, distribution channel, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Cold-pressed Method

Solvent Extraction Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Processed Food

Cooking

Personal Care

Biofuels

Lubricants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Franchise Outlets

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Rapeseed Oil market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Rapeseed Oil market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article.

