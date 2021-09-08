Artificial & Natural Flavors Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The Global Artificial & Natural Flavors Market is forecast to reach USD 35.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial & Natural Flavors are the high-performance additives used in edible and non-edible end-use applications derived from natural or artificial sources such as flowers, fruits, animals, plants, herbs, spices and others as the natural sources and proprietary synthetic chemical formulas owned by the flavor companies as the artificial ones.

The global Artificial & Natural Flavors market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include International Flavors & Fragrances, Givaudan, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Firmenich SA, Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Symrise AG, Robertet Group, and MANE, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dairy & beverages application sub-segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.4% due to an increase in the consumption of dairy-based products and Artificial & Natural Flavors mixed beverages, especially in the emerging nations. This sub-segment also had the highest market share in 2018.

It takes considerable time and resources in the research and development of the food & beverage industry to find the perfect flavor that will be widely accepted worldwide and increase the revenue of the company while expanding its customer base.

The manufacturers of foods and beverages are expanding their business to enable the easy availability of their products worldwide. For example, in April 2019, New Age Beverages Corporation, a Colorado-based beverage company, announced its distribution agreement with Hudson News. The objective of this agreement was to expand the brand’s portfolio nationally.

Europe is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period and is expected to retain a significant position in the market by 2027. Switzerland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Artificial & Natural Flavors market on the basis of the applications, form factor, type, End-Use, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Dairy & Beverages

Medicated Products

Confectionery & Snacks

Scent & Perfumes

Others

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Flavoring Tastes

Flavoring Smell

Flavoring Colors

Mixed Flavoring Content

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Edible

Non-Edible

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Artificial & Natural Flavors market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2016 to 2027 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

