Acrylic Fiber Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global acrylic fiber market size is expected to reach USD 5,297.2 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of acrylic fibers in the manufacturing of apparel, home textiles, toys, and auxiliary tapes, among others, is a key factor expected to continue to boost demand for acrylic fibers and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, unique properties of acrylic fibers such as high resistance to solvents, sunlight, and creasing, and quick drying characteristics have increased adoption in the manufacture of woven and knitted clothing fabrics, carpets, and upholstery. Rising demand for clothing and attire is driven by rapid increase in global population, increasing number of families and individuals opting to purchase homes and apartments is supported by the ongoing urbanization trend, and high demand for automobiles globally is supported by increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, and improving standard of living among others. These key factors are supporting growth of fabrics, carpets, and automotive industries currently, and driving revenue growth of the acrylic fiber market to a significant extent.

Acrylic fibers are synthetic fibers made from polyacrylonitrile – a polymer and a comonomer – which is a monomer that reacts with another monomer to produce a copolymer. The fiber has a high resistance to Ultra Violet (UV) degradation and damage from mold, microorganisms, and mildew. Mechanical properties of these fibers allow them to develop bulk and resiliency similar to that of natural wool. Owing to ability to maintain warmth and offer a wool-like feel and attributes, acrylic fibers are often used as a cost-effective alternative for cashmere wool and also widely used in the production of a broad range of products such as socks, sweaters, and home furnishings. Mixing and blending of a variety of acrylic polymer before fibers are created results in specifically engineered properties in materials produced. Incorporation of functional additives in acrylic fibers used in clothing material provides enhanced comfort to the wearer and increases aesthetic appeal.

Top Companies Listed in the Acrylic Fiber Market Report: Dralon, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Montefibre SpA, CNPC, Indian Acrylics Limited, DOLAN GmbH, Kaneka Corporation, and Formosa Plastics Group.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Acrylic Fiber industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Acrylic Fiber market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

