Polycarbonate Resins Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

The Global Polycarbonate Resins market is forecast to reach USD 25.23 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonate resins can be described as rigid, transparent polymers having excellent temperature characteristics ranging from -20 to 1400C. It is mainly market under Makrolon® and Lexan®; however, various other manufacturers produce this polymer. It was originally developed by GE in the US and Bayer in Germany. The material has a history of applications requiring impact resistance and optical clarity like face shields and bank-teller windows two such common uses. It is worth mentioning here that, though it has high impact resistance, it is not scratch-proof and requires a coating with harder material. It also witnessed applications in arenas requiring transmission of light, in which there is a high risk of impact like security windows, machinery guards, safety glasses, prescription lenses, motorcycle face shields, and windscreens, among others. In this kind of resins, additive is used to enhance its resistance to UV light that can result in discoloration like in fogging. Thus, wide application areas are boosting the overall growth of the market.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to expanding healthcare sector, high demand for consumer goods, and automotive, which is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Leading Market Competitors: Bayer Materialscience Ag, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Teijin Ltd., Bayer Materialscience Ag, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Samyang Corporation and Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Commercial grade

Medical grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Building & construction

Consumer goods

Medical

Optical Media

Packaging

Others

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Polycarbonate Resins Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Polycarbonate Resins industry and discusses the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The report closely investigates the present and historical market scenarios to help readers predict the market situation over the next seven years.

The report systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the Polycarbonate Resins market, and, at the same time, highlights their long-term business expansion strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Polycarbonate Resins business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

