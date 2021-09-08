Potassium Iodide market Research Report 2021: Production and Consumption Overview by Growth Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Global “Potassium Iodide Market” report focuses on the Potassium Iodide industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Potassium Iodide market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Potassium Iodide market resulting from previous records. Potassium Iodide market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Potassium Iodide Market:

Potassium iodide is a crystalline salt which is soluble in water and utilized mainly in the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the most commercially significant iodide compounds with the demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and textiles. Potassium iodide is mentioned in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most important medication needed in a basic health system. It is a common commercial additive to table salt, in order to produce iodized salt, lack of which leads to health problems such as goiter and cretinism. Potassium iodide is employed mainly in the x-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, textile industry and photographic film industries.

Based on the end use industries, global potassium iodide market is segmented as X-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical, nutrition, film photography and others which include textile industry and chemical industry. Potassium iodide is used as an intravascular contrast medium for imaging applications. The X-ray contrast medium is used in the X-ray based imaging techniques such as computed tomography and radiography for enhancing the visibility of internal structures. The number of uses of potassium iodide in the pharmaceutical sector is higher than other sectors. Potassium iodide is used for thyroid-related problems such as thyroid storm and thyroid blockade. A healthy diet that contains potassium iodide as a nutritional supplement can prevent diseases such as goiter, hyperthyroidism, and cretinism caused by iodine deficiency.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Potassium Iodide Market

The global Potassium Iodide market size is projected to reach USD 1294.7 million by 2026, from USD 921 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Potassium Iodide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

