Nutraceuticals Product market Research Report 2021: Production and Consumption Overview by Growth Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Nutraceutical product is a food or fortified food product that not only supplements the diet but also assists in treating or preventing disease (apart from anemia), so provides medical benefits. Nutraceuticals are not tested and regulated to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nutraceuticals Product Market

The global Nutraceuticals Product market size is projected to reach USD 258640 million by 2026, from USD 202770 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Nutraceuticals Product Market Covers Following Key Players:

Amway

INFINITUS

Herbalife Nutrition

DEEJ

Usana

Blackmores

PERFECT (CHINA)

Swisse

China New Era Group

By-health

Suntory

Pfizer

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Shanghai Pharma

TIENS

GNC

Real Nutriceutical

Southernature

Nutraceuticals Product Market by Types:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Functional Beverage

Nutraceuticals Product Market by Applications:

Sports Nutrition

General Wellbeing

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone & Joint Health

Heart Health

Disease Prevention

Weight Loss

To analyze and research the global Nutraceuticals Product status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nutraceuticals Product manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

