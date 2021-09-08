Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market. The global food and beverage metal can market witnessing a remarkable growth rate over the past few years due to the soaring packaging industry. The packaging industry extensively uses metal cans for food and beverages and due to their environment-friendly nature. The rising demand for packaged food items worldwide has given the global a significant impetus over the past few years. Metal cans are being utilized in packaging canned food items, pet food items, beverages, and others. Metal cans for packaging as they fall under the safety regulations and hygiene standards of the food and beverage packaging industry. Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be one of the chief driving factors for the Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market growth.

The competitive landscape of the Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics. Moreover, the report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the company profiles and offers strategic recommendations to the key market players and new emerging players to gain a robust footing in the market.

The key players in the Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market are:

Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland)

Kian Joo Group (Malaysia)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Tin-plated steel is broadly used beverage metal cans for packaging of alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks (CSD, herbal teas and coffees, and fruits & vegetable juices.

Food metal cans of Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market were one of the most consumed products, accounting for 18.2% of market share in 2018. Metal cans offer advantages, including long-term preservation and high-temperature sterilization for food packaging. Nevertheless, the corrosion effect associated with tin when in contact with acidic fruits and foods is predictable to restrict food metal cans industry growth in the near future.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 4.5%. Snowballing disposable income, availability of an extensive range of beer at variable costs, and influence of western culture is predictable to increase beer demand in Asia. Furthermore, rising beer consumption by the younger population is likely to be one of the primary factors contributing to the rise in beer consumption in the region which is ultimately favoring Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food & Drinks Metal Cans Market on the basis of type, material, application and region:

On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

2-piece cans

3-piece cans

On the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Aluminum cans

Steel cans

On the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Food Fruits & vegetables Convenience food Pet food Meat & seafood Other food products

Beverages Alcoholic beverages Carbonated soft drinks Sports & energy drinks Other beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



