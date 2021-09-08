Pyroligneous Acid Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, Pyroligneous Acid Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,493.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8,039.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. Wood Vinegar is a derivative of charcoal. It is collected by carbonization, by heating biomass in a closed container. The smoke produced from the production of charcoal is cooled into a liquid and is further segmented into tar, wood vinegar, and bio-oil. Wood vinegar has around 80%–90% water and more than 200 organic compounds, including phenol, esters, acetic acid, ketones, methanol, and formic acid.

Technological improvements are the fundamental trend being observed in the Pyroligneous Acid Market. With the rapid improvements in technology, advanced and better pyrolysis kiln methods have been developed for the generation of char, wood vinegar, or biochar. The advanced and better pyrolysis techniques help to increase the effectiveness of the production process of wood vinegar and also decrease the total cost of production. The APAC segment accounts for a substantial segment in the Pyroligneous Acid Market as it acts as a substitute for artificial chemicals with low production costs.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Pyroligneous Acid Market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

Nettenergy BV (Netherlands)

TAGROW CO. LTD. (China)

Byron Biochar (Australia)

Further key findings from the Pyroligneous Acid Market report suggest

Based on the application, the Pyroligneous Acid Market is categorized into food, agriculture, wastewater treatment, animal husbandry, wood tar, and others. Among these, agriculture held the largest share in the market during the 2013–2015 period. Due to the heavy utilization of fertilizers and pesticides for the prevention of insect attacks on crops, the demand for wood vinegar in the agriculture application is growing across the globe.

Based on the manufacturing process, the Pyroligneous Acid Market is segmented into slow pyrolysis, fast and intermediate pyrolysis, and others. Among these, slow pyrolysis is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the more prolonged vapor resistance time and slow heating degree offered by this manufacturing process. Further, slow pyrolysis provides a better yield of char, wood vinegar, and other products as compared to the standard and pyrolysis techniques. On account of this, the need for wood vinegar produced through slow pyrolysis is expected to rise in the forecast period.

As a fertilizer, Wood Vinegar is able to improve absorption through the roots of your plants, stimulate plant and vegetable growth; it also promotes healthy and balanced growth, enrich soil fertility, acts as a pest repellent, and improves the color, firmness, and flavor of the fruit. Due to such wide-ranging benefits offered by the wood vinegar or pyroligneous acid, in May 2018, Nettenergy signed a license agreement with Shirke Energy for its PyroFlash technology. The PyroFlash technology is the world’s first commercially available 2nd generation Flash Pyrolysis technology that yields several products simultaneously from biomass. With this license agreement, Shirke Energy has obtained the right to produce PyroFlash installations in India. Moreover, a pyrolysis oil upgrading installation has been constructed by Shirke Energy. It permits the removal of all the water from the wet or dry pyrolysis oil. This leads to high viscous oil, solid at room temperature. The removed water fraction is high in the concentration of light organic substances such as acetic acid, acetol.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented wood vinegar on the basis of type, application and region:

Based on Pyrolysis Method, the Pyroligneous Acid Market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Slow pyrolysis

Fast pyrolysis

Intermediate pyrolysis

Based on Application, the Pyroligneous Acid Market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Agriculture

Animal feed

Food, medicinal, and consumer products

Others (including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Pyroligneous Acid Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Pyroligneous Acid Market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

