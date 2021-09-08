Disinfectant Wipes Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2028

The latest industry analysis report by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Disinfectant Wipes Market’ carefully studies the global Disinfectant Wipes industry and primarily focuses on its core mechanism and major factors influencing industry growth. The Disinfectant Wipes industry report explains the most important aspects of industry including key dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and several micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report serves as a valuable source of information on the Disinfectant Wipes industry and throws light on its intensely competitive scenario, drawing readers’ focus on the key business growth strategies employed by the key market players. The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Disinfectant Wipes industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

Global FMCG Market: Synopsis

The global FMCG industry has gained major momentum in the recent past, owing to favorable factors such as booming global population, significant rise in demand for food globally, rapid globalization, and paradigm shifts in consumer lifestyles and preferences. Rising demand for processed and packaged foods, increasing consumer awareness of health & hygiene, growing demand for personal care products, and rapid adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable product packaging solutions are other major factors accounting for the growth of this industry. Furthermore, the global FMCG industry growth is driven by increasing adoption of state-of-the-art technologies such as the IoT (Internet of Things), 3D printing, and robotics in the FMCG manufacturing sector and increased government investments in the development of FMCG logistics and transportation infrastructure.

Regional Segmentation of the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Latin America Brazil Argentina Peru Mexico

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

DrDeppe

STERIS

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Codi Group BV.

Dreumex B.V.

Pluswipes

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

The Hygiene Company

Uniwipe Europe Ltd

The Clorox Company

KCWW

Ecolab

CleanWell LLC

Seventh Generation Inc.

The Claire Manufacturing Company

Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium

Oxidizing Agents

Others

Material Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Textile Fiber Wipes

Virgin Fiber Wipes

Advanced Fiber

Others

End-Use Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Commercial

Industrial Kitchen

Others

