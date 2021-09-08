Global Abdominal Pads Market to be driven by the growing demand for wound care in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Abdominal Pads Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report & Forecast, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global abdominal pads market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, wound type, distribution channel, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 32 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2021-2026): USD 41 billion

The market for abdominal pads has seen substantial growth due to factors such increasing number of surgeries that are being conducted worldwide. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the abdominal pads market. The growing occurrence of chronic illnesses requiring surgery can be related to this. In addition, the rising number of extreme burn cases has also triggered the growth of the industry. Market growth was also driven by the escalating cases of caesarean deliveries. The risk of surgical site infections and peri-wound maceration can, however, limit the growth of the market in the long run. Whereas, Increased understanding of the value of abdominal pads in preventing wound infection and advanced healthcare facilities is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Abdominal pads refer to a dressing used in surgery for large wounds requiring high absorbency, or for packing visceral wounds. These are often referred to as ABD pads and were initially created for military personnel to treat war wounds. They are made with the goal to monitor the dispersion of fluid and protect the wound from any possible trauma.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

• Sterile

• Woven/Non-Woven

Based on the wound type, the industry is divided into:

• Surgical Wounds

• Chronic Wounds

• Burns

Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online

The regional markets for abdominal pads include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, due to the availability of excellent healthcare services, the North American region is expected to dominate the industry. In addition, the growing use of abdominal pads to treat surgical infections or wounds would further intensify the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, is expected to see robust growth over the forecast period due to increasing surgical procedures and increased demand for better wound infection control measures. The growth of the abdominal pads industry in the Asia Pacific would further help the presence of a large population and the improvement of health care facilities in the area.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., McKesson Corporation, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

