Ve Shawn Owens 13th Victory

The Infamous theater know as The Armory located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis was electric as usual with an exciting fight crazed crowd, and also boxing stars in attendance such as Lennox Lewis, Jamal James, David Moral jr just to name a few. The fans was not just electric but the fights was just as exciting.

Minneapolis fan favorite Ve Shawn Owens was the last fight of the night, even though the main event ended Minnesota boxing fans still waited just for the fan friendly Owens. Entrance song by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars ‘ leave the door open’ the fight fans singed along as Owens danced to the ring, “ I like to set the mood before I set my opponent down, slow jams relaxes me when I enter the ring”, Owens said during a fight interview.

Constant head movement with a 75 inch jab pumping from Owens left arm to Micheal Ogundo from Kenya residing out of Massachusetts head. Owens was in control of the opening bell until Ogundo adjusted using rough house tactics to throw the Minnesota native off. Elbows, rabbit punching and clinching threw the native of Minneapolis off, but the fight fans were getting agitated with the Kenyan veteran tactics and they let the ref be known with constant booing and complaints.

In the second round Owens develop a cut from an elbow by the sturdy vet, the Minneapolis native signaled to referee Charlie Fitch pointing to his elbow and eye how the cut started and resumed boxing. The cut did not seem much of an issue for Owens as he kept the Kenyan boxer at bay with countless jabs and pressure, there were moments where the two set in the middle of the ring and battled toe to toe causing the fans to cheer immensely. Until the 4th round Owens stunned Ogundo with a right uppercut to the body causing the vet to stumble to the ropes Ve Shawn patiently walked Micheal down and followed up with a switch left hook to the rib cage causing the vet to fall to his knees. Micheal Ogundo now 16-13 Struggled to make the 10th count, referee Charles Fitch waved off the fight causing the Minnesota fans to cheer for their hometown favorite Ve Shawn Owens 13 Victory 12th by stoppage.

