Gas Turbine Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2027

Gas turbine market will reach at estimated value of USD 37.14 billion and grow at a rate of 4.90% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for natural gas-fired power plants is a vital factor driving the growth of gas turbine market.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Gas Turbine Market, including: Wärtsilä, MAN Energy Solutions, Siemens, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, PJSC, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., HARBIN ELECTRLC INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Vericor Power Systems Llc, Ansaldo Energia, OPRA Turbines, Zorya-Mashproekt and Cryostar

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity (< 50 KW, 50 KW To 500 KW, > 500 KW To 1 MW, > 1 MW To 30 MW, > 30 MW To 70 MW, > 70 MW To 200 MW, > 200 MW), Product (Aero-Derivative, Heavy Duty), Technology (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle), Application (Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Process Plants, Aviation, Marine, Others)

