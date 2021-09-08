HVAC System Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth By Size, Application And Forecast 2028

The global HVAC system market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 202.14 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled “Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market, 2021-2028”. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 136.15 billion in 2020. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 4 million people die prematurely from illnesses such as lung cancer and ischemic heart disease, developed due to household pollutants. Heating, ventilation, and cooling systems provide an optimal solution to this problem as these systems can mechanically pull outdoor air into the home and purifies the indoor air, removing pollutants in an efficient manner. This is likely to boost the product’s demand worldwide.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Shutdown of Manufacturing Processes Leads to Market Exhibiting a Sluggish Growth Rate of 4.6% in 2020

The lockdown announced by the government agencies led to the halting and postponement of several industrial activities. This led to a complete disruption in the supply chain leading to the sluggish growth of the market. Owing to this, the market exhibited a slower growth rate of 4.6% in 2020. However, the increasing demand for air filters amid COVID-19 across residential and commercial sectors will boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segregated into single split, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, chillers, and others.

On the basis of type, the single split systems segment held a global heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market share of about 52.1% in 2020 and is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for these types of systems that provide several benefits to the consumers such as cost-effectiveness, improved add-on heating capacity, and others.

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

What does the Report Provide?

Valuable insights into the various trends and drivers shaping the growth trajectory of the market;

Thorough analysis of the different hindrances obstructing market growth;

Critical evaluation of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market; and

Exhaustive study of all the market segments.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Threat of Airborne Spread of COVID-19 May Lead to High Demand for HVAC Systems

In July 2020, the WHO acknowledged the threat that the coronavirus can spread through the air. This has brought to light the role of traditional heating, ventilation, and cooling systems in spreading the virus in enclosed spaces. The main argument in this context is that poor ventilation of energy-inefficient air conditioners is the primary cause of transmission of the virus. For instance, according to a study conducted by the University of Oregon, the virus was present in 25% of the HVAC systems in hospitals with COVID-19 patients. Therefore, many experts recommend installing these systems that let in 20% fresh air from outside. As a result, several building owners and managers are upgrading their ventilation systems with more advanced units.

In response to the sudden demand spike, companies such as Carrier and Honeywell offer portable filter machines and air-monitoring sensors to provide improved ventilation. This is expected to contribute to the global heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Consumer Spending Capacity to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing spending capacity of the consumers, which is pushing them to opt for advanced global HVAC systems. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding indoor pollution and stringent governmental regulations for urban sustainability will favor regional growth.

The market in North America is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the escalating demand for HVAC systems from the residential sector between 2021 and 2028.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market:

Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Carrier (Florida, U.S.)

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. (Guangdong, China)

Schneider Electric (Paris, France)

Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Haier Inc. (Qingdao, China)

LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

SAMSUNG (Seoul, South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

Nortek Global HVAC LLC (Missouri, U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

Danfoss A/S (Syddanmark, Denmark)

FERROLI S.p.A. C.F. epVA. (San Bonifacio, Italy)

Vaillant Group (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany)

Armstrong Fluid Technology (Ontario, Canada)

Robert Bosch LLC (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Evapco, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Quick Buy – HVAC System Market Research Report: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102664

Other Exclusive Reports:

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Video Surveillance Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

AI in Manufacturing Market to Get Expansion admist COVID 19, Scope With Advanced Technologies Top Key Players and Forecast 2021-2027

Ventilation System Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2028

Waste Sorting Equipment Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2027

Power Cables Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]