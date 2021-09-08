Healthcare IT (HIT) Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Health information technology is the field of IT which deals with the design, development, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The primary components of the Healthcare IT market are software, hardware, and services.

The following firms are included in the Healthcare IT (HIT) Market Report:

Athenahealth

Oracle Corporation

Meditech

Epic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Allscripts

Infor

Siemens

IBM

Cerner

Accenture

Fujitsu

Market by Type:

Electronic Health Records

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

PACS

Lab Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Telemedicine and Telehealth

Others Market by Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Pharmacies