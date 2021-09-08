3D Imaging Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

The 3D imaging market is expected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2018 to USD 20.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being enhanced growth for 3D technology and increase in demand for 3D medical imaging.

The 3D imaging technology is a fast growing technology that allows 360-degree view of any image from 3D supported devices. The different applications include animation, 3D rendering, and 3D modelling among others. The 3D imaging technology is widely used by various end users such as aerospace & defenses, sports, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences and architecture. Among these, the 3D imaging technology is widely used in the healthcare and life science segment and is expected to bring the highest CAGR.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the 3D imaging market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Konica Minolta (Japan), Google, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Able Software (US), Panasonic (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (US), and Tom Tec Imaging solutions (Germany) are offering their solutions to several organizations across various industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape:

The global 3D Imaging market is fragment owing to presence of numerous key players operating on a global and regional scale. The leading market players are focusing on expansion strategic alliances and expansion plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government and corporate deals, and product launches to broader their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the global market. The section also provides an assessment of industrial supply chain, technological upgrades and advancements, production and manufacturing capacity, global market position, gross profit margins, and SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company to offer competitive edge to the readers.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Furthermore, the report segments the market based on product type, applications, end-uses, business verticals, and geographical regions. It provides an in-depth assessment of the segments and sub-segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and key factors influencing growth of the segments.

3D imaging By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

3D supported Smart phones 3D cameras Sonography



3D imaging By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Layout & Animation 3D modelling 3D rendering 3D scanning



3D imaging By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerospace & Defense Sports Healthcare & life science Media & Entertainment Architecture



The report further studies the market growth, market size, revenue contribution, recent technological advancements, research and development activities, production and consumption patterns, recent strategic alliances in the market, and robust presence of key market players in each geographic region. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growth of 3D Imaging Market is directly fueled by the enhanced demand for 3D technologies and growing demand of 3D medical imaging.

The enhanced growth of 3D technologies and increase in demand of 3D medical imaging are one of the factors expected to drive the market. However, the poor infrastructure support system and expensive solution cost may act as the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, and 3D supported smartphone. The 3D camera is divided into categories like stereo vision, structured light and time of flight and the sonography is divided as ultrasound and sonars. The market is expected to gain growth from the enhanced growth of 3D imaging technology in ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging including other technologies like the penetration of 4D which is expected to have more accurate real-time visualization of the human body, at the same time minimizing the uncomfortableness of the patient. Increase in use of 3D imaging in smartphones, cameras, televisions, etc. for high-resolution visualization of day to day life is expected to drive the market

Based on application, the market is divided into 3D modelling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. The worldwide 3D imaging market is expected to bring the highest growth revenues from the 3D modelling segment over the future years. The 3D modeling software includes AutoCAD, Blender and Autodesk 123D. 3D scanners types are divided into optical and laser; Because of their high degree of efficiency and availability, it is expected to enhance the demand in defense and security applications.

Based on end use industry, it is segmented into aerospace & defenses, sports, entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, architecture. The 3D imaging technology is used in a large amount among the Healthcare and Medical industry, which offers better patient services along with more clear and understandable visibility for diagnosis. Because of this, the healthcare industry has become the leading end-use industry among all.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the 3D Imaging industry

Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans

SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players

Complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the 3D Imaging industry

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

