Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.

The issues faced by enterprises for deployment of mobile enterprise application is its installation expense, difficulties in adoption of technology faced by ground level workforce and complexity in interoperability and cross-platform implementation. This may be a major restraining factor for the mobile enterprise application market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Mobile enterprise application market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in Mobile enterprise application market are Tata Consultancy Services (India), IBM Corporation (US), AT&T (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Accenture (US), Capgemini (France), HCL Technologies (India), Oracle Corporation (US), and Deloitte (US).

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of application type, software, operating system, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Accounting and Finance Enterprise Resource Planning Communication and Collaboration Customer Relationship Management M-Commerce Business Analytics Mobile Learning Supply Chain Management Productivity Tools Human Capital Management Others



Application type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Native App Hybrid App Web App



Operating system Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Android IOS Windows Others



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Government Media and Entertainment Transportation and Logistics Retail Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Manufacturing and Automotive Energy and Utilities Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW



Further key findings from the report suggest

The major contributing factors for the growth of the market for Mobile enterprise application can be the Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2M and IoT By Telecom companies

The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by application type into native app, hybrid app, and web app. The hybrid app is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to its range of benefits like integrating with device file systems & web-based services, embedded browsers to improve access to online content, and capability to support cross-platforms, which reduces the development cost of developers.

The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by software into accounting and finance, enterprise resource planning, communication and collaboration, customer relationship management, m-commerce, business analytics, mobile learning, supply chain management, productivity tools, human capital management, and others. Accounting and finance is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of a range of services using mobile application which improves their customer relationship.

The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by operating system into android, IOS, windows, and others. Windows dominates the system, having a market share of 88.2% in 2018.

The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adapt the mobile enterprise application, small-sized enterprises may find the installation of mobile enterprise application a little unaffordable, thus lowering the market of mobile enterprise application in the small-sized enterprise segment.

The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare and life sciences, education, manufacturing and automotive, energy and utilities, and others. Healthcare segment to growth with the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. One of the basic benefit of mobile enterprise application in healthcare is easy sharing of medical records with the clients. Another segment which is expected to witness growth is the banking, financial services and insurance, the reason being the increase in financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economies and banking services worldwide.

The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC, the home of some large economies and developing countries like Japan, China, India, is to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, during the forecast period, due to the adverse adoption of mobile enterprise application services and solutions by enterprises in this region.

Key Features of the Mobile Enterprise Application Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Mobile Enterprise Application market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Mobile Enterprise Application industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

