Silicon Photonics Sensor Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2026

The Silicon Photonics Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 9.26 billion in 2018 to USD 28.35 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period. Increase in need for higher data transfer rate, high-throughput and high sensitivity to improvise the processing and computational capabilities of data centers, reduced costs and less power consumption of silicon photonics based transceivers and need for high-speed data transmission systems are some of the driving factors of the market.

Thermal effects faced by the silicon photonics sensor based devices and difficulties in fabricating smaller devices due to high reflective index of the silicon photonics may restrain the growth of the Silicon Photonics Sensor market.

Key players with in Silicon Photonics Sensor market are Finisar, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corp, Oracle Corporation, Phoenix Software, Luxtera, Mellanox Technologies, Das Photonics, Infinera, and 3s Photonics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, applications, end users and regional analysis.

Silicon Photonics Sensor Market by product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silicon Photonics Waveguides Silicon Optical Modulators Silicon LED Silicon Photo detectors Others



Silicon Photonics Sensor Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Aerospace & Defense Telecommunication and Data Transfer Consumer Electronics & Display High Performance Computing Manufacturing Healthcare Power Others



Silicon Photonics Sensor Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Silicon Photonics Sensor market is segmented by product type into silicon photonics waveguides, silicon optical modulators, silicon LED, silicon photo detectors and others. The market for silicon photonics waveguides is expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 15.22% during the forecast period, due high internet connectivity, high bandwidth, low power consumption, reducing costs and the increasing usage of waveguides in the data transfer applications.

The Silicon Photonics Sensor market is segmented by application into aerospace, defense, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, power, telecommunications & data transfer, consumer electronics & display, high performance computing and others. The market for aerospace is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 16.50% during the forecast period, since installation of these sensors will ease the aircraft protection systems measure and reduces time for aircraft maintenance. For instance, temperature monitoring of aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and in critical areas of the plane, as well as for overheat detection systems.

The Silicon Photonics Sensor Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 15.16% during the forecast period, due to high internet connectivity, and the dominance of the key manufacturing companies in this region, especially China.

Key Features of the Silicon Photonics Sensor Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Silicon Photonics Sensor market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Silicon Photonics Sensor industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

