Rolling Stock Market 2021 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2027

Rolling Stock market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 54.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 78.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

‘Global Rolling Stock Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. Rolling Stock report studies company profiles with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments. Comprehensive data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report coincide with precision and correctness. While generating this market research report, customer satisfaction is kept on the utmost priority. By maintaining quality and transparency strictly, research studies are carried out which offers an outstanding market research report for specific niche. All this data and statistics covered in Rolling Stock marketing document leads to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better mapping business strategies.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Rolling Stock market are CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TRANSMASHHOLDING, Stadler Rail, CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Talgo, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd.,

Global Rolling Stock Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption and preference of public transport due to high levels of traffic worldwide

With rising demand of public transport, energy-efficient and comfort transport is also on the rise which is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Repair and renovation of already existent rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

High amounts of capital and investments required for the production, sales and purchase of rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Tech Mahindra Limited, Niigata Transys Co.Ltd., Scomi Group Bhd, ABB, Strukton, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, Thales Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Lamifil, Balfour Beatty, American Equipment Company, Wabtec Corporation, CalAmp, Sinara Transportation Machines, Alucast Iran Co., and Randon Implementos.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Electric Locomotives Electro-Diesel Locomotives Rapid Transit Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Light Rail/Tram Subway/Metro Monorail Coaches Wagons

By Application Passenger Transportation Locomotives Coaches Freight Locomotives Wagons

By Locomotive Technology Conventional Locomotives Turbocharged Locomotives Maglev Electromagnetic Suspension Electrodynamic Suspension Inductrack

By Component Pantograph Axle Wheel Set Traction Motor Passenger Information System Air Conditioning System Auxiliary Power System Position Train Control



Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

