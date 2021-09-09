Glycol Ethers Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Glycol Ethers market?

Glycol Ethers Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Glycol ethers are a group of solvents based on alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol commonly used in paints and cleaners.

Global glycol ethers market demand is expected to augment on account of increasing construction, automotive and paint & coatings industries in the emerging economies including China, India and Brazil. In addition, market growth is driven by its increasing applications in cosmetic and personal care products.

In 2021, the market size of Glycol Ethers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycol Ethers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Glycol Ethers Market are DowDuPont, BASF, Ineos, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Formosa Plastics, Reliance, Shell, Sinopec, Huntsman, Eastman Chemical

The opportunities for Glycol Ethers in recent future is the global demand for Glycol Ethers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Glycol Ethers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Propylene oxide-based (P-series), Ethylene oxide-based (E-series)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Glycol Ethers market is the incresing use of Glycol Ethers in Construction, Automotive, Paint & coatings, Cosmetic and personal care and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Glycol Ethers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

