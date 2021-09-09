Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Phosphorus & Derivatives Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Phosphorus is a chemical element with symbol P and atomic number 15. Elemental phosphorus exists in two major forms, white phosphorus and red phosphorus, but because it is highly reactive, phosphorus is never found as a free element on Earth.

Phosphorus & derivatives are essential nutrients that are used as additives to develop the quality & strength of their end application such as fertilizers, detergents, and the food industry. The derivatives of phosphorus are mostly used as a fertilizer in the production of crops. These are also used in detergent manufacturing, water cleaning agents, and edible products.

In 2021, the market size of Phosphorus & Derivatives is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phosphorus & Derivatives.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Phosphorus & Derivatives Market are Nutrien, OCP, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem, Yara, Acron, CF Industries, Innophos, Israel Chemical, Lanxess, UPL

The opportunities for Phosphorus & Derivatives in recent future is the global demand for Phosphorus & Derivatives Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ammonium Phosphates, Industrial Phosphates, Purified Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Pentasulfide

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Phosphorus & Derivatives market is the incresing use of Phosphorus & Derivatives in Fertilizers, Detergents, Food Industry, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metal Finishing, Flame Retardant Material and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Phosphorus & Derivatives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

