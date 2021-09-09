Commercial Air Curtains Market Overview, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

comprehensive study of the industry landscape. The report focuses on the market size, market sharem reveue growth, growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the Commercial Air Curtains market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, fluctuating prices, new entrants in the global market. The report analyses the power consumption patterns across the globe to give an accurate forecast estimation of the global Commercial Air Curtains market. The reports also lists significant players operating in the market and their prime strategies to gain a competitive edge over competitors.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Panasonic

Mars Air Systems

Systemair

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powered Aire Inc.

Rosenberg

2VV s.r.o.

Berner

Teplomash

Nedfon

Envirotec

Biddle

Theodoor

Airtecnics

GREE

S&P

Aleco

Ying Ge Shi

Market Overview:

Increasing investment in power projects by both public & private sectors, smart grid to enhance manage services & minimize transmission losses, rising use of smart metering to cater to growing electricity demand are the key factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. With the support of government for renewable power projects across globe, there is slew of investment in solar & wind power projects. The emerging economies of Latin America and Asia, are now dedicating a huge amount of their annual budgets to accelerate development of the utility and power sector infrastructure. Rising global energy demand, strict regulations pertaining to emissions, highly volatile oil & gas prices, and shifting preference towards alternative energy sources across the globe will foster global power & energy market size in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Middle East and Africa has huge reservoirs of conventional and renewable energy sources. High efficiency of these solutions to minimize outages and revenue losses and provide better smart grid control has led to a wider demand for smart grid solutions in MEA. The regional industry will register substantial growth owing to the rapid proliferation of smart grid projects in MEA.

Competitive Outlook:

Industry players in the Commercial Air Curtains market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing energy demand and to offer alternate source of energy at economical rates.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy The U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



In market segmentation by types of 3D-time-of-flight image sensors, the report covers-

< 1000mm

1000mm 1000mm-1500mm

1500mm-2000mm

>2000mm

In market segmentation by applications of the 3D-time-of-flight image sensor, the report covers the following uses-

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other Use

