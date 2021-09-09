Specialty Polyamides Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Specialty Polyamides Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Specialty polyamides are used as an alternative to synthetic counter parts and include 6/10, 6/12, 10/10, 10/12, 11, and others. Higher polyamides such as PA 11 and 12 provides improved humidity resistance, superior thermal and mechanical characteristics and offers additional resistance to the majority of commonly used aids & solvents. They can be molded, extruded and made into films, or utilized in fibers.

In 2021, the market size of Specialty Polyamides is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Polyamides.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Specialty Polyamides Market are Evonik Industries, Arekma, BASF, DuPont, DSM, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, INVISTA, Solvay, Radici Group

The opportunities for Specialty Polyamides in recent future is the global demand for Specialty Polyamides Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Specialty Polyamides Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

PA 6/10, PA 6/12, PA 10/10, PA 10/12, PA 11

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Specialty Polyamides market is the incresing use of Specialty Polyamides in Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Specialty Polyamides market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

