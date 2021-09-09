Soya Lecithin Market Size, Scope, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027

The global Soya Lecithin Market is expected to reach USD 1.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing end-use applications of Soya Lecithin. Soya Lecithin is used as an emulsifier in the food & beverage industry to prevent margarine and cooking sprays from splattering when they are used for frying purposes.

The report includes an extensive study of manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2783

Key participants include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Du Pont, American Lecithin Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Inc., LASENOR EMUL, Lipoid GmbH, Bunge Limited, Ceresking Ecology & Technology Co. Ltd., and Lecico GmbH, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, feed grade Soya Lecithin held a substantial market share in 2018, as it is considered suitable for consumption by animals and providing them sufficient nutrition for the health.

Soya Lecithin is used to support the blending of ingredients, which makes it a great wetting agent. This property is essential in instant food and drink products that normally require mixing a solid powder in liquid.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to a huge population in countries in the region as well as an increase in demand of Soya Lecithin in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2783

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Soya Lecithin market on the basis of product type, grade, application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural Soya Lecithin

Refined Soya Lecithin

Chemically Modified

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Emulsifiers

Nutritional Supplements

Dispersants

Wetting Agents

Viscosity Modifiers

Surfactants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-lecithin-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Soya Lecithin market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Instant Coffee Market

Global Sugar Excipients Market

Baked Savory Snacks Market

Bovine Colostrum Market

Potato Chips Market

Read industry related blogs:

Top 10 Trends That Will Shape the Cosmetics and Beauty Market in 2021

Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance To Interiors

Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household

Browse other reports from different publications:

3D Printing Materials Market

3D Printing Metal Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]