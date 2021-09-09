Food Authenticity Analysis Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

According to Reports and Data the global Food Authenticity Analysis Market was valued at USD 6,268.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Adoption of stringent guidelines identifying with food fraud all around, rise in Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) has created a major challenge among nourishment makers, and increase in samples of nourishment degradation, for instance, certification, adulterations, and false labeling.

The global Food Authenticity Analysis market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2801

GS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc. are major players in Food Authenticity Analysis market.

Further key findings from the Food Authenticity Analysis report suggest

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment in Food Authenticity Analysis market is projected to register the notable growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the notablemarket share and is probably going to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is often primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and huge number of consumer complaints for food products in countries during this Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth within the near future with a CAGR of 8.5%.

A consortium jointly led by Astorg acquired LGC (U.K.), a global leader in the Life Sciences Tools sector in the year 2020. LGC provides a comprehensive range of measurement tools, proficiency testing schemes, supply chain assurance standards and specialty genomics reagents underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2801

Segments covered in the report:

Based on target testing the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Meat speciation

Country of origin and aging

Adulteration tests

False labeling

Based on technology the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

PCR-based

LC-MS/MS

Isotope methods

Immunoassay-based

Others

Based on food tested the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Meat & meat products

Dairy & dairy products

Processed foods

Ingredients

Cereals, grains, and pulses

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-authenticity-testing-market

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Food Authenticity Analysis market for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Food Authenticity Analysis Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Food Authenticity Analysis market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Grain Analyzer Market

Trace Metal Analysis Market

Mycotoxin Testing Market

Food Authenticity Analysis Market

Dairy Testing Market

Read industry related blogs:

Top 10 Trends That Will Shape the Cosmetics and Beauty Market in 2021

Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance To Interiors

Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household

Browse other reports from different publications:

3D Printing Materials Market

3D Printing Metal Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]