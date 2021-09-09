Food Authenticity Analysis Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

According to Reports and Data the global Food Authenticity Analysis Market was valued at USD 6,268.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Adoption of stringent guidelines identifying with food fraud all around, rise in Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) has created a major challenge among nourishment makers, and increase in samples of nourishment degradation, for instance, certification, adulterations, and false labeling.
The global Food Authenticity Analysis market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.
Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2801
GS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc. are major players in Food Authenticity Analysis market.
Further key findings from the Food Authenticity Analysis report suggest
- The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment in Food Authenticity Analysis market is projected to register the notable growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
- North America is projected to account for the notablemarket share and is probably going to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is often primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and huge number of consumer complaints for food products in countries during this Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth within the near future with a CAGR of 8.5%.
- A consortium jointly led by Astorg acquired LGC (U.K.), a global leader in the Life Sciences Tools sector in the year 2020. LGC provides a comprehensive range of measurement tools, proficiency testing schemes, supply chain assurance standards and specialty genomics reagents underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2801
Segments covered in the report:
Based on target testing the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Meat speciation
- Country of origin and aging
- Adulteration tests
- False labeling
Based on technology the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- PCR-based
- LC-MS/MS
- Isotope methods
- Immunoassay-based
- Others
Based on food tested the Food Authenticity Analysis market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Meat & meat products
- Dairy & dairy products
- Processed foods
- Ingredients
- Cereals, grains, and pulses
Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-authenticity-testing-market
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- What will be the market size and growth rate of the Food Authenticity Analysis market for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 across different regions?
- What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?
- What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?
- Which major trends are impacting the development of the Food Authenticity Analysis Market Worldwide?
- Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Food Authenticity Analysis market worldwide?
- What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028?
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Explore related reports:
Food Authenticity Analysis Market
Read industry related blogs:
Top 10 Trends That Will Shape the Cosmetics and Beauty Market in 2021
Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance To Interiors
Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household
Browse other reports from different publications:
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
https://clarkcountyblog.com/