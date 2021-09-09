Global Microbial Lipase Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2026

According to reports and data the Global Microbial Lipase Market, was valued at USD 424.1 Million in 2019; this is projected to reach 611.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Global Microbial Lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly Global Microbial Lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The report includes an extensive study of manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2809

Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US) are players of Global Microbial Lipases market.

Further key findings from the Global Microbial Lipases market report suggest

The snowballing demand for the fungal Global Microbial Lipases in developed and emerging nations especially in China and India. The usage of Global Microbial Lipase in various end-user industries such as food additive, personal care products, wastewater treatment.

The APAC region has emerged as the most promising region of the Global Microbial Lipase market. The APAC region has India and China, which holds vast consumer base and the rising demand for the cleaning chemicals market and, the expanding food and beverage industry, is, in turn, contributing to the Global Microbial Lipase market. Since Global Microbial Lipase is heavily utilized in the production of vegetable oils, food and beverage industry, these segments will result in generating maximum revenue. Moreover, India’s increasing consumption of edible fat is also expected to boost market demand.

The high demand for vegetable oils and the simultaneous production of the identical in Asian countries has been crucial in guaranteeing the expansion of the Global Microbial Lipase market in this region. Advanced enzymes (India) acquired 100% stake in Evoxx technologies in the year 2017, advanced Enzymes Europe B.V. has entered into a binding agreement with Germany based Evoxx Technologies GmbH, to acquire a 100% stake for a consideration of Euros 7.65 million. Evoxx Technologies GmbH is an industrial biotech firm primarily focused on the development & production of industrial enzymes, as well as a few specialized carbohydrates for nutritional applications. This acquisition will help to significantly expand R&D capabilities and also strengthen the presence in the European market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2809

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Global Microbial Lipases market on the basis of application, form, source and region:

On the basis of Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Fungi

Bacteria

On the basis of Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Cleaning agents

Animal feed

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbial-lipase-market

Radical Features of the Global Microbial Lipase Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Global Microbial Lipase market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2026

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Global Microbial Lipase industry

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Instant Coffee Market

Global Sugar Excipients Market

Baked Savory Snacks Market

Bovine Colostrum Market

Potato Chips Market

Read industry related blogs:

Top 10 Trends That Will Shape the Cosmetics and Beauty Market in 2021

Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance To Interiors

Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household

Browse other reports from different publications:

3D Printing Materials Market

3D Printing Metal Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]