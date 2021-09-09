Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.

With increasing purchasing power of the consumers, growing gifting culture, and changing lifestyle with rising stress at work have spurred the market growth. Non-cocoa confectionery manufacturers aim to capture growth by innovating with new and exotic flavor options to keep consumers interested. Mars Wrigley Confectionery leveraged on this trend with its Starburst and Skittles, the largest brands in sugar confectionery. Also, the demand for sugar-free gums and candies is also growing up owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising health concerns have helped in increasing the global market demand for specialty non-cocoa confectionery market.

Leading key players of Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market are Mondelez, Ferrero, The Hershey Company, Nestle, Arcor Group, DS Group, Lindt & Sprüngli, Cloetta, Lotte Sugar Confectionery, Morinaga, Ezaki Glico, MARS, ITC Limited, Orion Confectionery

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sugar Confectionery, Gum Confectionery

Regions that are expected to dominate the Non-Cocoa Confectionery market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

