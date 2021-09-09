Phosgene Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The Global Phosgene market is forecast to reach USD 6,389.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phosgene can be defined as an organic compound with the chemical formula COCl 2 . In regards to its traits, it is colorless; in low concentrations, its scent is similar to freshly cut hay or grass. The organic compound is an important industrial building block, in particular for the manufacturing of polycarbonate plastics and urethanes. However, it is highly poisonous and became used as a chemical weapon for in World War I, wherein it was accountable for 85,000 deaths. Along with its industrial manufacturing, in a limited amount, it occurs from the disintegration and the combustion of organochlorine compounds. Industrially, the compound is produced by passing chlorine gas and purified carbon monoxide through a layer of porous activated carbon that acts as a catalyst. When chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds are exposed to high temperatures, the organic compound can also be formed. Substances that are, at times, created or used industry that contain the elements carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine are chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds. The significant portion of phosgene is to produce isocyanates, the most essential being methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). These are precursors to polyurethanes. Thus, the wide arena of application and expanding end-user industries are supporting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the chemical, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Top Companies Listed in the Phosgene Market Report: BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Covestro, Rubican, PPG Industries, Mitsui Chemical, Yantai Wanhua, Huntsman, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Derivatives Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Isocyanates

Chloroformates

Carbamoyl Chlorides

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Dyes

Fine Chemicals

Polycarbonates

Specialty Chemicals

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (Mdi)/ Polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMPPI)

Toluene Diisocyanate

Polycarbonate resins

Others

Key points covered in the report:

The report presents a detailed study of the global Phosgene market

It specializes in the study of the major market dynamics including driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and latest technological advancements

Includes market classification based on product type, application spectrum, and end-use landscape, and distribution channel

Major focus on the latest product developments, new techniques incorporated, and company profiles of leading players in the market

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate of the global Phosgene market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Phosgene Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

