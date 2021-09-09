Polyester Industrial Filament Market Size, Key Player Revenue & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2028

The recently published global Polyester Industrial Filament market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Top companies profiled in the report include:Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Polyester Industrial Filament market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Polyester Industrial Filament market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Polyester Industrial Filament Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Air Bags

Sew Threads

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

